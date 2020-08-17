1/1
Leota Elma Ash
2033 - 2020
Leota Elma Ash
12/11/33 - 07/31/20
Leota was born in Billings, Montana, to Mabel and Adam Gresser. She was one of 16 children and is survived by brother, Roy Gresser, sisters, Ellie Jenkins, Joanne Becker, Janice Cook (Gene), and stepmother, Charliet Gresser. She is also survived by daughters, Rose Marie Laird (Ralph), Denise Schenfeld (Fred), six grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Dannette Brown, and husband, Arvel Ash. She was employed by PeaceHealth for 23 years and worked in Environmental Services.
Arrangements entrusted to Springfield Memorial Funeral Home. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
