Leroy W. Pearl, 88, has been reunited with the love of his life Bobbie after passing away on Wednesday May 22, 2019. He was born in Eugene, OR on May 1, 1931 to Faye and Roy Pearl. He graduated from Mapleton high school and then worked at a local sawmill before enlisting in the United States Airforce. It was on deployment overseas where he met his darling wife Doris Robertha "Bobbie" Thompson in England. They married in 1953 in Cheltenham England and moved back to Eugene, OR where they called home for the rest of their lives. After the military he worked for and retired from the phone company. If he wasn't working in his yard or puttering around his house, Lee was an avid fisherman and hunter, a clock collector, and lover of his dachshunds Sam & Fred. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Nadine Steele, and survived by his older sister Norma Smith, many generations of nieces and nephews, and life-long friend Harry Verhul. The family would like to extend thanks to the many friends and neighbors who over the past decade watched over him and chatted while he was walking his furry companions. We would also like to thank the amazing medical professionals and staff from River Bend Hospital and the Pete Moore Hospice House for providing love and care in his final days. Donations can be made in Leroy's name to Greenhill Humane Society, 88530 Green Hill Rd., Eugene, OR 97402. Family will reach out to individuals regarding a celebration of life at a later time.
Leroy Wilbur Pearl
1931 - 2019
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 4, 2019