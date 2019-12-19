|
Les Kellow
5/6/1940 - 11/19/2019
Leslie William Kellow died November 19 without pain or fear with family by his side. Although his final year was extremely challenging as Parkinson's and heart disease took their toll, he was determined to keep doing all that he was able, refusing to let disease define him.
The previous seventy-eight years were filled with love, good health, spirit, and adventure. He was born in Medford, Oregon on May 6, 1940 to Leslie and Fern (Currier) Kellow. At age sixteen his father died suddenly and Les stepped up to help support his family. He spent the next decade intermittingly logging and going to school when finances allowed. He graduated from Crater High in Central Point in 1958 and the University of Oregon in Eugene in 1965.
Eager to explore, he took a teaching job in Homer, Alaska, married Betty Lynch in 1970, then moved on to teach in Coffs Harbour, Australia before slowly making his way around the world. Once home in Oregon he welcomed the arrival of his two daughters and settled into a career as a systems analyst with the City of Eugene.
He married his second wife Chris Johnson (Wyon) in Key Largo, Florida in 1998. They retired the following year to pursue their shared dream of "seeing and doing it all – or die trying". For nearly two decades they traveled half of each year making it to 206 countries and territories. He loved to hike, ski, dive, fish, bike, and backpack, and did so in many of the world's best places. He traveled on his own terms just like he did everything else, with just a carry-on pack and the freedom of deciding each day where to look for that next adventure.
He leaves behind a large family that he adored, his wife Chris Kellow of Springfield; daughters Shannon Kellow and Misty Parker (Mike) of Bellingham, Washington; step-children Caryn Johnson (Michael Corbitt), of Jacksonville, Florida and Brian Johnson (Sylvia Wu) of Shanghai, China; grandchildren, Savannah and Maggie Hensley-Kellow of Bellingham, Oskar and Ruben Kluz and Judah and Miles Corbitt of Jacksonville; sister Laurie Iverson of Springfield; and former wife Betty Kellow of Bellingham. His sister Ferne Kellow died last year.
A celebration of life will be held at the Eugene Garden Club, 1645 High Street, on January 18 at 1:30 pm. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Parkinson's Resources of Oregon.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019