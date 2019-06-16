|
Leslie F. Smith Jr. Born February 16, 1926 in Salem, Oregon to Dr.Leslie and Nina Smith, he went peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ May 30, 2019. He served in the Navy during WW-II. He married wife Jewel Jacobek in Maywood, Illinois, September 2, 1947 (she died March 8, 2017). As a boy he became an Eagle Scout and later served as a senior adviser of the Lane County Search and Rescue, Post 178 Explorers. He studied as a physics major for three years at Oregon State College and then worked at Boeing in the experimental electronic guidance shop. In 1953 they moved to Eugene and founded the mobile communications services company Smith Radio Communications, later known as Telecomm Systems, Inc., providing mobile radios and pagers for logging and forest products, construction trades, and emergency services. He was a Sunday School teacher at River Road Baptist church and served on several church boards, and was a board director and president of Daystar Communications, Inc and traveled to Daystar University in Nairobi, Kenya. He was a member of the Eugene Rotary Club, Eugene Executive Association, Institute of Electronic, Electrical Engineers. Leslie retired from Telecom Systems in 1985, but remained active in the telecommunications industry as a consultant for many years. After retirement Leslie and Jewel traveled to all 50 states and many National Parks while visiting family and friends spread across North America. He is survived by children Lawrence of Bend, Randall of Springfield, Jocelyn Beverly (David) of Nampa, Jerrold (Marissa) of Nampa and Judith of Springfield and two brothers, Roger ( Amelie) of Eugene, and Dr. Donald (Faye) of Nairobi, Kenya, and 4 grandsons and 5 great grandsons, Leslie will be buried at a family service in Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, alongside his wife Jewel of 69 years.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 16, 2019