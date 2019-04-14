|
|
Leslie Kay Lunas died March 21, 2019 of pancreatic cancer. He was born in Eugene, Oregon, and graduated from Churchill High School. He received his Bachelor of Science at Southern Oregon College in Ashland, Oregon, and his Masters of Library Science from the University of Oregon. He was a reference librarian at University of Wyoming for 2 years, and worked 25 years at ATT Bell Labs Lucent Alcatel in Holmdel, New Jersey.
Leslie Kay Lunas
October 17, 1949 -
March 21, 2019
Les joined organizations with his heart and soul. His Christian Science faith was really important to him. He was president of his congregation, served on multiple committees, and was always available to monitor the boiler or replace burned out bulbs. His interest in bikes found him racing for 40 years; repairing bikes for others, selling parts to teammates, and becoming the best bike painter in the world. Drumming found him playing in country western, and rock and roll bands,in college, and more recently dancing and playing cuica in Samba Ja. He was pre-deceased by his parents Sam and Ruth, sisters Frances and JoAnn, and brother Larry. He was happily married to his wife Susan for 41 years. He is survived by his wife, brother Sam (Pam), and cousins Bill Ostrum, Nancy Kellogg & David Posey.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Eugene Christian Science Church, or Oregon Abuse Advocates & Survivors in Service.
Memorial Service April 27, 2019 at 4 pm, with a reception to follow at the Christian Science Church, 1390 Pearl, Eugene, Oregon. Please RSVP [email protected]
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Apr. 14, 2019