On Wednesday, May 6, we said farewell to Leslie Pakulak, son of Marjorie (Johnson, Pakulak) Hill and William Pakulak, brother of Bill Pakulak (Betty Pakulak), uncle to Danna Joy Pakulak and Erick Pakulak, and great-uncle to Vanessa Pakulak-Hodge and Misty Pakulak, as well as many surviving cousins.
Leslie Pakulak
May 9, 1936 -
May 6, 2019
He was born May 9, 1936, in Springfield, Oregon, and lived his first years in Wendling, a Booth-Kelly Timber town, now known as a Ghost town. He was a veteran of the Army as well as the Naval Reserves. After his graduation from the University of Oregon, he became the Director of Parks and Recreation in Oregon City. He retired to Lincoln City in 1985, where he later drove a school bus, part-time, for many years.
Les was an Eagle Scout, Vigil Honor member of the Tsisqan Lodge and Oregon Trail Council. He was the awarded the Silver Beaver, the highest award given by a BSA council, given for years of dedicated service to scouting and his community. He was a James E. West donor and also was a Founders Award recipient from the Order of the Arrow. He truly enjoyed working with youth, and his friendly and encouraging attitude towards life impacted many scouts young and old alike.
Les was also a foster parent for a number of children, as well as a long-time volunteer for the Elks in Lincoln City. He loved to be outside in nature, and spent a lot of his time hiking and backpacking in the Cascades, Olympics, and many other mountain ranges.
A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, June 8, at 1 pm, at Camp Baker, in Florence. The address is: 5262 Boy Scout Road, Florence, Oregon, 97439. Lunch will be provided. Please rsvp by May 30 to: [email protected] or phone at 206.380.5448.
He will now be found hiking the Pacific Coast Trail, as he did in life. Any remembrances can be made to the Tsisqan Legacy Fund, BSA: https://tsisqan.org/legacy-project/
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 12, 2019