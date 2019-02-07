|
December 19, 1922 -
January 30, 2019
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at St Mary's Episcopal Church for Dr. Leslie T. Breidenthal of Eugene, who died of natural causes on January 30, 2019 at the age of 96.
He was born December 19, 1922 in Topeka, Kansas to Mabel and Leslie T. Breidenthal Sr. He left college to join the Army Air Corp soon after the attack on Pearl Harbor and at age 20, became a B-17 command pilot. On his second mission he was shot down over France, was captured and spent 20 months as a POW in Germany.
After the war, Les returned to KU where he met Ruth P. Veach, who was majoring in Music and became his accompanist. They married and continued their education at Columbia University in New York, completing their B.A.'s and M.A's in Music Education. Les was awarded a Fulbright Scholarship to study voice in Rome, Italy, where they lived for 6 years.
In 1957 they moved to Wichita, Kansas, where he began his teaching Career at Friends University. In 1962, the family moved to Ann Arbor, Michigan, where Les earned a Doctorate in Musical Arts at the University of Michigan. He taught at Southern Illinois University before joining the faculty at the University of Oregon School of Music from 1967 to 1991. Throughout his teaching career, he performed in numerous recitals (accompanied by Ruth), as a soloist and in stage productions, including Man of La Mancha, Don Pasquale and Madame Butterfly.
In addition to his love of music, Les was a very talented artist. He loved to draw, paint and carve sculpture in wood, clay and soapstone. He also loved to learn new languages, travel, and to spend time with his family and friends. He was kind, generous and had quite a sense of humor. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Les is survived by his children The Rt. Rev. Thomas E. (Margaret) Breidenthal of Cincinnati, Ohio, Anne L. (Tim) Wise of Eugene, Oregon and five granddaughters: Magdalene, Lucy, Jessica, Kayla and Julianne.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to the "Saturday Breakfast Fund" at St. Mary's Episcopal Church.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Feb. 7, 2019