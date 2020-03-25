|
Lester Herman Kunkel
07/12/1927 - 03/17/2020
Lester Herman Kunkel died on March 17, 2020 and went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Lester ("Les") was a devoted husband and father of four children.
Les was born on July 12, 1927 in Tulia, Swisher County, Texas as the third of five children to Herman and Elma Kunkel. He married his wife, Bernice, at Grace Lutheran Church on May 11, 1951.
Les grew up on farms in Texas and New Mexico before moving to Eugene in 1944, where he graduated from Eugene High School in 1945. He served in the U.S. Navy in 1945-1946. Les worked locally as a carpenter for some years, developing skills that resulted in a career with Sears Roebuck. He was promoted to a Display Manager in Eugene, and then transferred to increasingly larger stores in California (Oakland, Concord and San Diego) for a total of 33 years with the company until 1985. Les and Bernice enjoyed living in the San Diego area for 16 years, but returned to Oregon after retirement to be closer to family.
Les and Bernice enjoyed travelling, and living and entertaining in the beautiful homes they owned, many of which Les designed and built himself. For several years they lived next to the McKenzie River near Leaburg. During retirement Les enjoyed maintaining their homes, growing a small vegetable garden, extensive reading, and wood working. Les was a lifelong member of the Lutheran Church, and Les and Bernice were active in all the churches they attended. Locally they were members of Grace Lutheran, Eugene.
Bernice passed away in 2019. Les is survived by four children: Steve of Spring Valley, CA; Gary and his wife Ruthie of College Station, Texas; Janet Borchard of Springfield; Paul and his wife Trish of Knightsen, CA; and one grandson Tim of Brooklyn, NY. Les is also survived by many nephews and nieces.
Arrangements by Sunset Hills Funeral Home. Inurnment at Sunset Hills. Remembrances to Lutheran Bible Translators-Borchard Ministry, or Grace Lutheran Church Foundation. There will be a memorial service at a future date.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020