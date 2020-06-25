Lester Hill
1928 - 2020
Lester Hill
4/19/1928 - 6/23/2020
Lester E. Hill left this earth June 23 2020. Lester was born April 19, 1928 in Portland, OR. He lived the majority of his life in the Eugene-Springfield area. He is survived by sons Greg (Lisa) Hill, Doug (Gina) Hill, 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Doris, son Sam Hill and grandson Micah Hill.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.
