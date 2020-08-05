Lester K. Jackson
01/07/1927 - 07/26/2020
On Sunday July 26th Lester K Jackson was called, and as he would say "My time to climb the golden stairs". Lester was born January 7, 1927 to William F. Jackson and Carolyn Frey in Dawson, North Dakota. He was the fourth born of nine children. Lester moved to the Willamette Valley at the age of 10 and graduated from Junction City High School where he participated in sports He had a love for football, basketball, baseball and track.
After graduation from high school he served his country in WWII where he was responsible for payroll and discharge papers.
He married Betty Lou Wilson whom he had met at Junction City High and together they had four children Randal, Leanne, Scott and Brian.
In the early 50's Lester became a carpenter for Shields Construction Company and later in 1954 he formed a drywall and acoustical company with his brother Emmett Jackson and Eldon Shields. In 1961 Lester and his brother Emmett formed Commercial Tile Company. In 1975 Lester formed the LKJ Construction Co. He later sold his company and moved to San Diego to become a commercial realtor. He continued this profession along with becoming a broker for many years in the Florence and Eugene areas.
Lester was laid to rest August 3rd at the Willamette National Military Cemetery in Portland, Oregon.
He will be missed by his surviving brother and sister, 4 children, 11 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and many nephews and nieces.
With the issue of the current situation there will be a celebration of life at a later date.
