Letha Surcamp Lunceford Buehler Oliver
04/12/1929 - 10/11/2019
Letha Marie Surcamp Lunceford Buehler Oliver passed away on October 11, 2019 after a long struggle with the complications of Alzheimer's disease.
Letha was born on April 12, 1929 in Walton Oregon to Warren and Emma Surcamp, the youngest of seven children. She graduated from Elmira High School in 1946 and as a teenager served her country by taking shifts on a surveillance tower during World War II. In 1948 she married Howard Lunceford and they had three children. She was a wonderful homemaker - cooking, baking and sewing among her many talents. An active member of Elmira Church of Christ for many years, she was always ready and willing to lend a hand to any in need. Letha also worked with her sister and brother-in-law for many years at Elmira Lockers before retiring to travel and spend time with her husband. After his death in 1984 she married Don Buehler of Elmira in 1988, then Guy Oliver of Cottage Grove in 2003.
Letha was preceded in death by her husbands, parents and siblings. She is survived by sons Timothy and Warren Lunceford and their wives, Stephanie and Dottie, her daughter Jill and husband, Jim McReynolds, nine grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.
The family is deeply grateful to Sacred Heart Hospice and the staff at Evergreen Memory Care for the loving care given to their mother.
There will be a memorial service for Letha at Elmira Church of Christ on November 9, 2019 at 1:30 pm. All are invited to stay afterward to visit and share pie and coffee (her favorite!). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sacred Heart Hospice.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019