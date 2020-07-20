Levi Dodge
July 26, 1992 - May 5, 2020
Levi Leo William Dodge (27) was born in Fresno, CA, but spent most of his life in Oregon. Levi was a Mountain Man who enjoyed all outdoor activities. Gave a 100% effort in everything he did, and always tried to make a difference. It was one of the reasons he joined the United States Navy in July of 2014 becoming an AD2 until his passing.
There will be a Memorial Service held at Springfield Memorial Gardens at 10 Am on July 26,2020.
