|
|
Dr. Lew B. Myers
6.15.1931 - 03.20.2020
Dr. Lew B. Myers, MD (age 88) of Eugene Oregon passed away on March 20, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Billie who passed away in 2003.
Dr. Myers was born in Tacoma Washington and attended Queen Anne High School in Seattle. He received degrees from Seattle Pacific University, Oregon State, and his medical degree from the University of Oregon. He was a respected Neurologist in Eugene for over 40 years.
Because of his passion for neurology, he always kept current on his studies and his licenses. Another passion of his was his beautiful ranch and home. He enjoyed raising cattle and growing hay and other crops. He loved being at home on The Ranch and we are thankful that he was in his cherished home when he passed.
There is just too much that could be said about this amazing man. The list of his accomplishments and how he touched others is endless. He will be remembered for his amazing intellect, his patience and kindness and for the twinkle in his eye. We are very proud to call him family and blessed that he was an important part of our lives.
Dr. Myers is survived by his seven children: LuCinda Myers Ganska, Lew Myers Jr. and Susan Myers Lent (who all reside in Phoenix, AZ), Don Myers and Mendie Myers Bartram (both from Eugene, OR), Raylene Moor (Redmond, OR) and Katherine Myers (Albuquerque, NM). 12 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Dr. Myers has two sisters: Sally Brown (Bakersfield, CA) and Christena Wiseman (Reno, NV).
Dr. Myers is survived by his fiancée Jeanne Clark and his good friend and caregiver Kari Phillips.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 23 to Mar. 29, 2020