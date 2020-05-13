|
Dr. Lewis E. Ward, Jr.
1925 - 2020
Lew was born in Arlington, MA to Lewis E Ward Sr. and Mary Ball Ward. He grew up in Iowa City living there until drafted into WW2. He served as an infantryman in Company C, 424 Infantry Regiment, 106th Division fighting in Belgium's Ardennes Forest in the Battle of the Bulge. Following the end of the war he returned to the States and ended up in China Lake, CA where his parents worked as civilian researchers with the US Navy.
He attended UC Berkeley studying mathematics. In 1949 he married Grace Dorothy Jefferson of Hemet, CA. Following graduation from Cal, Lew and Grace moved to New Orleans, where Lew studied topology, receiving his MS and PhD in mathematics.
The next few years were spent as a journeyman mathematician teaching mathematics at the University of Nevada at Reno and University of Utah and working as a civilian researcher for the Navy at the China Lake Naval Ordinance Test Station.
In 1959 Lew was hired as a professor of Mathematics at the University of Oregon and family moved from the Mojave Desert to Eugene, Oregon. It was here that Lew and Grace made their home and raised their three kids, Larry, Dinah and Mike.
Life in Eugene for Lew was filled with teaching and research at the University, playing clarinet for the Eugene Symphony, membership in the Eugene Metro-Civic Club, taking trips with the Outdoor Program at the U of O, and the many family outdoor adventures camping, hiking, fishing and skiing in Oregon.
Following retirement from the University, Lew and Grace remained in Eugene. They enjoyed long road trips to the far north in their VW camper van and later the Chevy Van, taking Elder Hostel trips around the country and becoming grandparents.
Lew was preceded in death by his wife Grace, son Michael and Granddaughter Sarah. He is survived by his son, Larry (Amy) Ward, daughter, Dinah (Bill) Davis, and grandchildren Molly and Elijah.
Arrangements are in the care of Sunset Hills Funeral Home in Eugene, OR
