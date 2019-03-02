|
Liliana Rose Meyer of Eugene, OR died suddenly and unexpectedly on Feb 24, 2019. She is survived by her devoted and loving parents, Jennifer Rose and Naomi Jean Meyer, adoring siblings Jo, Charlie and Henleigh, foster sister, Jordan, grandparents Carl and Rosemary Meyer of Clearwater, FL, Uncles David (Eliza) Meyer of Vassalboro, ME, Donald (Mary) Burbank of Cassville, MO, Kevin Heard and Christopher Santander of University City, MO, Aunts Sharon (Pete) Spearman of Atlanta, MO, Harriet Burbank of Troy, MO, many cousins, adoring family members and wonderful friends. She is preceded in death by her grandparents Arlene and William Sellers and aunts Pamela and Tamela Burbank. Lili was born on February 29, 2004 in St. Louis, MO and leaped into this world with a fierceness and spirit that made those in her life take notice. Lili showed those who knew her the power of a strong will and determination, overcoming challenge after challenge. Her open and loving heart brought so much love and light to all of our lives. Lili was a special olympic track and field athlete, a new member of Danceability and an 8th grader at Kennedy Middle School. Lili didn't know a stranger. She made friends with everyone she met and would willingly flash a grin, share a hug or a fist bump with glee. Lili had a sophisticated palate with a special love of spicy foods and would gladly share her extensive hot sauce collection with anyone joining us for dinner. In so many ways, Lili was a typical teenager who listened to music, loved going to the movies and funny memes. Lili touched so many lives and was embraced by the Eugene community. When Lili smiled, the whole world smiled and her smile will live on in our hearts!
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Musgrove Family Center.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 2, 2019