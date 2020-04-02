|
Linda Blodgett Romero
04/01/1942 - 03/29/2020
Linda Blodgett Romero died peacefully at her home in Danville, CA after a long battle with cancer with her loving husband Al Romero at her side.
Linda was born in San Francisco to George and Dorothy Blodgett. The family moved to Eugene, OR in 1957. She attended South Eugene High School where she developed her musical and acting prowess in musical theater and choir. She graduated in 1960 and then attended the U of O where she honed her craft earning a degree in Theater Arts in 1964. She had a life-long passion for her Oregon Ducks, proudly wearing her Duck gear which filled her closet.
She married Norman Miller of Eugene in 1965 and moved to San Francisco. She worked for Pac Bell as a customer service representative until she retired. Later in life, she married Al Romero and welcomed his large extended family with open arms. They were glad that their Dad had again found happiness with Linda.
She shared her remarkable musical talents in local theater productions as well as dinner theater venues in the various communities where she lived. Her decades-long battle with cancer set an indelible impression on her family and all who knew her. The cancer took her gorgeous voice away, but it couldn't take her spirit. She continued to fight with amazing strength and unbelievable grace until the very end. She truly lived for her family and we will miss her beyond words.
Linda is survived by her husband Al; her brother Gerald Blodgett of Cloverdale, CA and her sister Cathy Becker (Curt) of Eugene, OR; her two children Lisa Miller Harkey (Craig) of Marysville, CA and Chris Miller (Becky) of Los Angeles, CA and four Grandchildren, Garrett Harkey, Estlin Miller, Georgia Miller and Josie Miller.
The family will be holding a private memorial at a later date.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020