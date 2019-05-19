Home

Linda Eckley-Sleutel

Linda Eckley-Sleutel
1946 - 2019
Celebration of Life
June 1, 2019, 2pm
Thurston Christian Church
6680 Thurston Rd., Spfld
Duck apparel/colors encouraged

Survivors include her Husband of 35 yrs., Dave Sleutel; Daughter, Shannon Orem (Doug); Grandson, Devan Latimer; Granddaughter, Stephanie Plueard (Joe); and one Great-grandson. Remembrances in honor of Linda can be sent to Cascade Animal Clinic, 901 W. Centennial Blvd., Spfld, OR 97477.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 19, 2019
