July 16,1939 - September 6, 2020

Linda Hoiting Russell passed away peacefully Sunday, September 6th in Winston-Salem, NC, where she had lived the last two years of her life in the loving care of her brother Tim and his wife Pam. Born July 16, 1939 to Arlette Heide Hoiting and Gaylen Hoiting, Linda lived the majority of her life in Springfield/Eugene, Oregon area with the exception of a professional move to Seattle. She was preceded in death by her parents and by her husband, Webb Russell. She is survived by her beloved sister, Bonnie Schulte (Madera, CA), niece Leslie Haywood (Madera, CA) and nephew Jeff (Tracy) (La Crescenta, CA), brother Tim Hoiting (Pam)(Winston-Salem, NC). Linda is also survived by beloved family members of the Heide and Hoiting families throughout the United States. A joyful part of Linda's life was organizing and participating in the Heide family reunions. She was honored when they gathered to wish her farewell in 2018 before she left Eugene to move to NC.

Linda wanted a special acknowledgement made to Dorothy Atwood Suddath of Houston, Texas who became her friend at age 4 and was unceasing in her dedication to Linda. In 2019, Dorothy traveled to NC in celebration of their 80th birthdays bringing love, laughter and joy as they shared their memories and friendship with Tim and Pam. We thank Dorothy for her steadfast devotion.

Linda also especially enjoyed her church and her friends who gathered each Christmas in her home.

Linda had a varied career path beginning in Eugene with the brokerage firm Harris-Upham leading to a transfer to their Seattle office where she was active on the floor of the stock exchange. Upon returning to Eugene, she combined her love of animals and career to open Linda's Pet Grooming located in the newly constructed Centennial Center in Springfield, Oregon.

She created Groom-O-Grams, a publication of helpful animal care tips.

Following the sale of this business, Linda began a new career in retail with Bon Marche' who was purchased by Macy's. She successfully moved into a position of buyer, sales and the display of jewelry, purses and accessories. She delighted in this role and retired with Macy's proud of her lifetime employee discount.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Oregon Humane Society honoring Linda and her devotion to animals.

