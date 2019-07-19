|
|
Linda Joyce Sherman
June 20, 2019
June 20, 2019, Linda Joyce Sherman passed away at the age of 76, at home surrounded by her family.
A born and raised Oregonian, she shared her life here in Eugene where she was the first graduating class of North Eugene High School and in Bend where she worked as an administrative assistant at The Bank of the Cascades, volunteered at the Community Theater of the Cascades, was a successful business owner.
She was a wonderful daughter, a cherished sister, an incredible mother and loving grandmother. Not to mention an amazing friend and beautiful woman, who will be missed immensely.
She was proceeded in death, by her brother Richard Hebert, her lil angel Keri Sherman and her father Glen Hebert. Survived by her mother LaVelle Hebert, her sister Julie Butler, her two daughters Kim Butler and Kelli Sherman, her three grandchildren Jennifer Austin, Ian Sherman, and Madison Sherman and her partner in crime for the past 11 years, Bill Dugas.
We love you, we miss you and we'll see you again someday.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from July 19 to July 21, 2019