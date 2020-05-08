|
Linda Kinnard
March 1943 - Easter 2020
Linda Carlene May, age 77, passed away on Easter Sunday at River Run Place in Eugene after being on hospice care for several weeks. She was born in Anadarko, Oklahoma in March of 1943 and was adopted by Elmer Carl and Marcella May. During her childhood she lived on several farms in Oklahoma and Oregon. She married Ronald David Kinnard in May of 1961 and in May of 1962 had their only child, a daughter named Dallas Denise, whom she spent her entire life loving from the depths of her soul. Linda, with her family moved to Eugene in the mid 1960's and Eugene was her home thereafter. She started working at the University of Oregon in the admissions department in 1971 where she put her exceptional typing skills to use until she retired in 2004.
Linda was called Ninda by her daughter, a name Linda came up with. Linda was funny, sharp witted, generous, and very talented. She was an extraordinary seamstress, designing, sewing, and crocheting beautiful outfits for her daughter. She also led her daughters Bluebird group, tirelessly coming up with creative projects for the girls to do. Linda was always willing to haul Dallas and her friends around. Usually to the pool in the summer, stopping by 7-11 for a Slurpee on the way home, making her a really cool mom.
Linda loved U of O sports, especially football. She was an avid reader, no fiction for her though, just the facts please.
Linda will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her daughter Dallas and son in law Travis Burcham. At Linda's request there will be no service held.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from May 8 to May 17, 2020