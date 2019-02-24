|
|
Linda "Lynne"
L. Wynn
July 1, 1938 -
January 17, 2019
Linda L. "Lynne" Wynn passed away on January 17, 2019 at the age of 80. She was born July 1, 1938 in Santa Barbara, CA to Jesse and Marjorie (Lewis) Shride.
Raised in Montrose, CA, she married Gordon Riggins at age 19 and moved to Eugene, OR, where they later separated. Lynne was a steadfast member of the First Evangelical Church for nearly six decades, singing in the choir and participating in numerous women's ministries. She enjoyed sewing, bowling, playing the piano, and gardening.
Lynne married Vernon Wynn on August 21, 1969. They built their dream home on Lorane Highway which they jokingly called their "Mansion Over the Hilltop". They relished spending time together at the coast and in Eastern Oregon. He preceded her in death in 1994.
She is survived by sons Michael Riggins, Lake Havasu City, AZ and Anthony Wynn, Copperas Cove, TX; daughters Kathleen Commander, Dorena Lake, OR and Pamela Pettit, Dallas, OR; sister Susan Doyle, San Mateo, CA;11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Cremation arrangements by Virgil T. Golden Funeral Services of Salem. Donations in Lynne's memory may be made to the at act.alz.org.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Feb. 24, 2019