Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Gainsborough Community Clubhouse
2555 Lansdown Rd
Eugene, OR
Linda Louise (Nelson) Caffee

March 12, 1959 -
January 23, 2019

Linda Louise (Nelson) Caffee, age 59, passed away with her family by her side on January 23rd, at Sacred Heart Riverbend from complications of cancer. Born on March 12th, 1959 in Bakersfield, California. She graduated from Elmira High School in 1977. She was a member of the 4-H Club. She was a Court Operations Supervisor for the Oregon Judicial Department for 30 years, she retired in 2009. After retiring, she worked part- time at Emerald Secure Storage in Veneta.

She enjoyed camping, gardening, her Dog Misty and spending time with her family. She was an avid horse lover, she participated in barrel racing events in Lane County. She will be remembered most for her laugh, her heart of gold and her fun and outgoing spirit. She is survived by her three sons Brandon Knoll of Springfield, Garrett Caffee of Corvallis and Travis Caffee of Eugene, and a granddaughter Clara Knoll of Springfield, her parents John and Louise Nelson of Eugene and her brother Lee Nelson of Veneta. She was predeceased by her two brothers Wayne Nelson (1983) and Gary Nelson (2018).

A celebration of life will be held Saturday March 9th at 1pm at Gainsborough Community Clubhouse at 2555 Lansdown Rd, Eugene, OR 97404
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Feb. 17, 2019
