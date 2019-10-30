|
Linda Louise Carroll
02/18/1954 - 10/25/2019
Linda passed away peacefully October 25, 2019 at 65 years of age.
Throughout her battle with cancer, she remained optimistic and did everything she could to possibly beat it. She was remarkably strong and brave during her journey. She was surrounded by her mother, husband, faithful friends, and her Lord and Savior.
Linda was born in San Diego, CA to Leonard and Velma Schlachter. She lived there and attended schools until 1967, when her family moved to Oregon. She attended Springfield High School and graduated in 1972.
She worked at Springfield Utility Board as Cashier, Receptionist, and Switchboard Operator, for 33 years.
She married James Carroll in 1973, and they have lived in the area for many years. She is survived by her husband, and her mother Velma Schlachter.
The memorial service for her will be Sat., Nov. 9th at 11 am at Springfield Faith Center, 600 Hayden Bridge Way, Spfld. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to Greenhill Animal Shelter.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019