Linda Margaret McFarland
Linda McFarland passed away peacefully on October 10, 2019 at the age of 68 surrounded by family. Linda was born in Mexico City on October 17, 1950 to Herbert T. Wagoner and Petra Austreberta Tirado Mena de Wagoner.
After a short time in Mexico City she moved to New York where her father was from. Her father worked for the railroad moving the family to Arizona, California, Utah and finally arriving in Eugene in 1965. Here she met the love of her life Ronald F. McFarland at the age of 16.
After graduating high school she moved to Mexico City to work and attend college. She lived with family there for two years. She returned to Eugene to marry Ron after his return from overseas duty on September 29, 1972.
Linda will be best remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She was always kind, loving and considerate to those who knew her.
She is survived by her husband Ron and their two children, Melissa and Ryan McFarland; her four grandchildren, Caleb and Noah (Allison) McFarland, Moses and Bella Cifuentes; her sisters and brothers, Edith Houghton (Bruce), Charlotte Apparcel, Darlene Gardner (Lenny), Robert Wagoner (Natasha), Dale Wagoner (Suzie).
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27, 2019