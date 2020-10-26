1/1
Aug. 20, 1956 - Oct. 14, 2020
Linda Ray was born in Magrath, Alberta, Canada. She married William Dean Tanton in the Cardston Alberta Temple on August 30, 1975. She loved being a Wife, Mother, and Grammy. She loved travelling, crafting, agate hunting, and silently serving.
She was survived by her husband William Tanton, children Summer Clark, Tiffany (Joe) Cunliffe, Lacie (Dan) Geiszler, Brandi (Daniel) Richards, Chase (Rebecca) Tanton, Niki Tanton, 25 grandchildren, siblings Roberta (Neil) Wheeler, Diane Litchfield, Jane Litchfield, James Litchfield and Cathy (Brian) Stadnyk.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Grant and Grace Litchfield and brother John Litchfield.
Services were held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 531 S 10th St, Cottage Grove, Oregon on Saturday, October 24th. She was laid to rest at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Eugene, Oregon.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1, 2020.
