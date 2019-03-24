|
|
Linda Giessen passed away peacefully at the age of 63 on January 15, 2019, due to complications from influenza and multiple sclerosis.
Linda Sue Giessen
December 11, 1955 -
January 15, 2019
Linda was born in Germany, where she lived until her father was discharged from the Air Force. The family moved to Oregon when she was very young, and settled in the Goshen area, which became her home for life. She graduated from Springfield High School in 1974.
She is survived by her Mother, Rosi Giessen, her Brother, Mark Giessen, and Sister in Law, Julie Giessen. She was preceded in death by her Father, Roger Giessen.
Linda was a gentle, sweet person, with a beautiful smile. She enjoyed collecting books and magazines about animals. Her greatest love was for the family's German Shepherd pets through the years, especially her dog Schatzy. She spent the last year of her life at Marquis Care Nursing Home, where she made many friends. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Mar. 24, 2019