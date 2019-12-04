|
|
Linnis Burke Jones
05/05/1931 - 11/23/2019
Son of Timothy and Ruth Jones. Survived by sister: Veronica Jones; domestic partner: Mara Taylor; children: Burke Jones (Debra), Mark Jones, and daughter Karen Hansey (Larry); 10 grandchildren; and 31 grandchildren. Preceded in death by brothers: Timothy Jr., Russell, and Henry.
Charter member J.C Moose Lodge, on the budget committee for J.C. Fire Dept. and ware committee for Blachly Lane Co-op. Worked in logging and construction. Enjoyed camping, garage sales and yard work. Favorite was to argue.
Celebration of Life: J.C. Moose Lodge, Sun. Dec., 15th, at 1:00 p.m. with private burial. Donations in lieu of flowers: J.C. Fire Dept or local J.C. Aid. Miss you Dad, may you rest in Peace.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2019