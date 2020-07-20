Lisa Henderson
1-21-1974 - 7-9-2020
Lisa Ann Henderson, age 46, passed away of a stroke on July 9th, 2020. Lisa was a much loved mother of two and cherished grandmother of four. Everyone she met loved her and her sense of humor. She had a strong, kind and loving presence. Lisa loved being a mother but being a grandmother was her favorite. She will be sorely missed. Lisa is survived by her grandchildren Ryan, Mason, Maria and Lucas, daughter Tasha, son Early, brothers Nonda and Thomas, sister Larena, father Thomas and mother Vita. Services pending.
