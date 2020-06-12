Lisa Mays
January 22, 1967 - May 5, 2020
Lisa was born in Eugene on January 22, 1967 to Zana (Turnbull) Mays and Steven Mays. She was raised in Eugene and in 1985 graduated from Marist High School at which time she received the Outstanding Vocalist award. Lisa attended Puget Sount Bible College and graduated from Everest College. She was married in 1989; divorced in 1992. Lisa's daughter Zana Taylor Mays, born in 1991, was the pride and joy of her life. Along with her mother, Zana, Lisa was a dedicated Girl Scout Leader. She led her daughter's troop for six years, and also served as the Neighborhood Council Chair for two years where she helped girls, parents, and leaders in her community. Lis grew up a Duck fan and her enthusiastic support lasted all her life. She was a long-time football season ticket holder and could talk stats with anyone. At her Nike office, Lisa had a great ongoing rivalry with co-workers who were fans of other college teams, especially those who misguidedly supported the Huskies or the Beavers. Lisa was always happily engaged in activities whether around her Pomeranians, knitting, or more recently lovely acrylic pour paint art. Lisa loved to sing and taught Taylor many hit songs of the 70s and 80s so they could sing together in the car. She traveled many times with favorite destinations Hawaii, Los Angeles and Las Vegas where she enjoyed seeing the sights and going to the best restaurants. Lisa worked at First Corp, SAIF, Epic Systems and for the last 8 years at Nike Campus. She was a supporter of all things Nike. Lisa was so proud that her team quickly started producing PPE for front line healthcare workers. She took her work seriously and was a fierce supporter of her team. Lisa was a mentor to many with whom she shared her network and knowledge of the challenging Nike system.
Lisa is survived by her daughter Taylor, mother Zana Mays, father Steven (Pamela) Mays, brother Keith Mays and former Partner of 17 years, Robert Withers. Also survived by aunts Zetta Alley and Carolyn Mays (Mike) Davis; Uncles Brad (Karen) Turnbull, Kerry (Cindy) Turnbull and Floyd (Jean) Mays and by first cousins Tamarra (Andrew) Edgar, Barry (Stephanie) Alley, Stacy Turnbull, Aaron (Kristin) Turnbull, Jim (Reiko) Mays, Elizabeth (Mike) Carey and Johnny Mays.
On line Remembrance Service was held May 23. A replay is available at http://www.facebook.com/lisa.mays.3304673.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.