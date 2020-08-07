Lisa Michelle Anderson
06/13/1966 - 08/02/2020
Lisa was born in Medford, Oregon to Glen Jahnke and Cheryl Thorp. She graduated from Phoenix High School in 1983, where she played volleyball and softball, and continued to play softball for several years to come. Lisa was fun-loving, a strong competitor, and worked hard all her life. She always tried to look on the bright side and keep a positive attitude, even as life threw her many difficult curves, like losing her oldest son. Lisa remained passionate and fiercely driven; and could never be found without a beautiful smile on her face. She loved swimming in the river with her chocolate lab Abi, hunting for morels in the woods, and spending as much time outdoors enjoying nature as possible. She loved her family and friends with enthusiasm and will be missed terribly.
Lisa lived at the coast for several years and made many endearing friendships there. In 2002 she moved to Springfield, and began building a landscaping business in 2005, which grew to over 120 weekly clients. She loved each one of them dearly. Lisa enjoyed making flowers grow and yards beautiful. She had an eye for the details that needed to be done. She sold her business over three years ago when she could no longer keep up with the demanding work due to her illness.
After many months of treatment and fighting hard against her disease, Lisa was transferred to Pete Moore Hospice Home in Eugene, where she passed quickly and peacefully. She was preceded in death by her son Michael (Drew) Anderson and her mother, Cheryl Thorp. She is survived by her son, Colby Glen Anderson, her grandmother, Ruby Jahnke, her father, Glen (Peggy) Jahnke, her 'big' brother Kevin Jahnke, her 'lil' brother Michael Jahnke, and niece Mikyla Jahnke; as well as any other loving relatives and extended family and friends, all of whom were very important to her.
A celebration of life will be planned by the family at a later date.
