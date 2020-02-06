|
Lloyd Haley
November 28, 1933 - January 29, 2020
Lloyd Haley (Buzz), 86, died peacefully on January 29, 2020 in Cottage Grove surrounded by family. He was born on Seavey Loop Road in Eugene to Miles and Sadie (Whitsell) Haley on November 28, 1933. He attended Springfield schools and served in the Army during the Korean war. After his service he worked for Lane County for over 30 years and retired as a supervisor. Upon his retirement he began beekeeping and started Haley's Honey, a small hobby business. He other hobbies included camping, fishing, hunting, bowling, gardening, collecting coins and rare rocks, metal detecting, hiking and coaching T-ball. He was an active community member who also served in leadership positions including Jasper Grange Master and Deacon at Jasper Christian Church. He was also an Elks member. He was known as a giving, kind man and considered a friend to all who met him. The family would like to thank the staff at Peace Health Hospice and Middlefield Oaks for the wonderful care. He is survived by his wife Lillian, they married on February 11, 1956 in Eugene, OR. His son Kenneth Haley (Shirley) of Dexter, OR; daughter Teri Haley of Springfield, OR; 8 grandkids and 6 great-grandkids. A Memorial Service is planned for this summer.
