1927 - 2020
Lodie Fuller Obituary
Lodie Fuller
July 22, 1927 - March 7, 2020
Lodie crossed into the light on March 7, 2020 at 92 years old. Born in Vancouver, Washington to Pearl and Millard Salzman, she was married to Neil Fuller for 74 years.
Residing in Eugene, OR for 40 years, Lodie lived a busy life. She volunteered for 17 years at Skipworth Juvenile Center (now Serbu) where she taught kids how to find a deep inner calm. She was awarded Volunteer of the Year in 1995.
A doting grandmother, accomplished seamstress and homemaker, she loved her plants, the moon, babies and cats. She will be missed by many.
Lodie is survived by her husband, Neil, her daughters Catherine Rose, Caroline Bloomfield and Valerie Petersen, six grandchildren, Jason, Josh, Ethan, Isaac, Aleina and Christopher, and 12 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Sacred Heart Hospice.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020
