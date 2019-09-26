|
Lois Ann Wadsworth
09/14/2019
Lois was born in 1936 to John Madison Geer and Lois Elizabeth Geer. She grew up in small town Texas, and attended Trinity University in the 1950s on a full tuition drama scholarship. She had an older brother David who died in childhood, and a younger brother John who passed away in 2016. She was married twice and had three children, Daniel and Andrew from her first marriage to Ron Baxley, and Lark from her second marriage to Jesse Wadsworth.
Lois left Texas in the '50s, traveled a bit and spent most of the '60s in Colorado, where she met the first of several friends who would become her lifelong extended family. After spending time in California and New Mexico, she and her children moved to Eugene in 1974, where she took a job working for the City of Eugene.
By the late '70s, Lois had become active in the anti-nuclear movement. She hosted a public access television show for three years, called "Nuclear Questions" and interviewed hundreds of local and national activists.
In 1982, she helped to start the weekly newspaper What's Happening, which later became Eugene Weekly. After earning her Master's Degree in Journalism at the UO in 1991, she returned to Eugene Weekly and served for 15 years as its Arts Editor and primary movie reviewer. In that capacity she met, interviewed and reviewed the work of hundreds of members of the local arts community, and forged deep bonds with many local artists and writers. She retired in 2006.
Lois's passion for the arts was never just a job; she filled her house with paintings, books, music and pottery, and never stopped appreciating the power of art to move the human heart. She was herself a prolific and insightful writer, and a dynamic contributor to our community.
Lois' greatest personal artistry was her ability to create family. She drew people naturally with her warmth and intelligence – and her genuine interest in the gifts that each person brings to the world. She had many lifelong friends and professional colleagues, and lived to enjoy four generations of biological and extended family.
Lois died on Sept 14, 2019, at home, surrounded by her family, her books and her art. We loved her deeply and she will be missed.
Lois is survived by her three children, Daniel Baxley, Andrew Baxley and wife Fiona, Lark Wadsworth and partner Terence Mitchell; her sister-in-law Sandy Geer and Sandy's children and grandchildren; her eight grandchildren, Braden, Sierra, Jordan, Kristen, Joe, Hayley Noelle, Megan, and Olivia; her five great-grandchildren Echo, Cooper, Aurora, Maisley and LeeRoy; and her extended family of fellow moms, their partners, children and grandchildren.
The family will hold a Celebration of Life in November. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to support your favorite local arts organization.
