Lois E Stevenson
Feb 2, 1928 - Jul 20, 2020
Born in Homedale Idaho to Bruce & Dorothy Schwarck, Lois made her entrance on a snowy morning in a little cabin on the banks of the Snake River. It was not supposed to be a happy event because the doctor had told Grandma Dorothy that her baby was most likely dead. Lois was the liveliest dead baby they had ever seen.
Lois was hard working, evidenced by the callouses on her hands. Right to the end she was physically strong and making her own decisions, even as her brain atrophied from the effects of aging.
Lois came to age during WWII, and prided herself on the many jobs she had while going to high school in Shelton, Washington; working in an accounting office, delivering groceries, helping out with the war effort. She met our Dad after he was discharged from his service in the South Pacific, and they soon married and moved to Oregon in search of a life together.
Lois leaves behind a legacy of laughter, beautiful gardens, a strong work ethic and a love of all of nature. She was fiercely devoted to her ranch, Knee Deep Cattle Company in Coburg which she co-founded with her husband Bill and her son Mike, and to her daughter & son-in-law Pam & Ron Detering's ranch, Rock'n D Ranch of Junction City.
Lois and Bill raised seven children (Bill III, Mike, Pam, Jeff, Jennifer, Liz & John) and leave behind many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They moved to the Coburg ranch in the 1950s and she lived there continuously until the end of 2019. She moved to the Rock'n D Ranch in 2020 to be cared for by her family.
Before her eyesight left her, she painted pictures of her most memorable encounters with nature, and made friends with other artists whose work she admired. She was featured in Lynda Lanker's "Tough by Nature" book of rural women from Western states. Most recently, she made an appearance in an article about her daughter Pam Detering in the Ruralite magazine. She published her own memoir "Grandma in her natural habitat" and gladly gave it to all her friends and family.
She will be put to rest next to her husband Bill in the family cemetery at the ranch in Coburg. The view of the Valley is great from there.
Remember her in every rose bush you see, in the flowering dogwood trees of Spring, with the sunrise over a new day. She was up before the first light every morning of her life with a strong cup of black coffee and a plan of attack. She thought deeply about the connection of all things and often pondered over them with others. She loved to learn and she instilled the love of learning into anyone willing to think about things with her. She will be sorely missed.
