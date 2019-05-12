|
|
Lois L. Olson, age 97, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2019, with her daughter, Connie, at her side.
Lois L. Olson
March 24, 1921 -
March 10, 2019
Lois was born in Deer Park, WA on March 24, 1921. Lois and her husband Robert, were long-time residents of the Eugene/Springfield area. Robert and Lois were married in 1941, and celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in 2011. After Robert's passing in 2012, Lois moved to a retirement home in Roseburg.
Lois is survived by two children- Jack (Sandie) Olson, Fall Creek, OR, and Connie (David) Erickson, Roseburg, Oregon. She is also survived by her sister, Gloria Schiewe. Lois, always known for her spunk, was a loving mother and grandmother, and had four grandchildren—Kevin S. Olson (Amy), Stacie C. Menezes (Carlos), Michael T. Olson, and Jennifer L. Temple (Jeff).
Lois was a talented seamstress, and was also famous in her family for making her wonderful pies well into her 90s. Lois was passionate about her card games, was very lucky, and at family get-togethers, she could always be found in a good game of pinochle or dominos. She had an abiding love for her family including her eight great-grand kids, Christian Olson, Halle Olson, Lily Menezes, Riley Menezes, Gretchen Olson, Thomas Olson, Jack W. Olson, and Atticus Temple.
The family would also like to thank her care givers, Belinda Stalcup, Yulia Kelly, Betty Rust, and Jasmine Vosgien for their kindness and care towards Lois. Lois did not wish to have a formal service.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 12, 2019