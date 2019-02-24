|
|
Feb. 18, 2019
Lois P. Morse died Feb. 18, 2019 in her home at Willamette Oaks in Eugene, OR from heart failure after a short illness. Because Lois was always private about her age, we can report only that she was 95.5% of a century, and was born in Venice, CA; she was the youngest of four children. Lois graduated in 1942 from Salem High School, Salem, where she was a competitive swimmer, winning several medals and trophies. After graduation she worked for a bank as a machine operator and bookkeeper.
Lois had a lifelong love of music, singing in choirs, quartets and trios. She met her husband, William (Bill) Morse when they sang in the same church choir. They were married in 1944 and enjoyed 69 years together. Lois and Bill were travelers, enjoying their beloved Pacific Northwest and much of the US, as well as places abroad. They also had a life of quiet philanthropy.
As a stay-at-home mom, Lois had the task of lifeguard in the backyard pool. She fished many kids out. She mastered the art of lump-free gravy, estimated at more than 900 gallons over her lifetime. She liked routine, and set an alarm every day. Sunday was church; Monday was washday; Wednesday was ironing; Thursday was for hiking or biking. She and Bill became avid hikers and backpackers. Together they hiked, in sections, most of the Oregon Pacific Crest (Skyline) Trail. In 1988 they summited Mt. Whitney, CA. They enjoyed Mt. Pisgah southwest of Eugene, frequently climbing in the summer evenings.
Biking became her sport after Bill died in 2013. Well into her 90s, a 14-mile bike ride for a piece of pie or hot chocolate was a common activity. She loved her sweets. She wrote an occasional poem; nearly all were humorous. She also was a prolific thank-you note writer. Petite in stature but large in enthusiasm and spirit, Lois was consistently happy, positive, and curious.
Lois is survived by her children: Ray (Phyllis) Morse, Greg (Tish) Morse and Diana (John) Perdue, all married and living within an hour of her. They visited her often. She has 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandkids. For 5 years she lived at Willamette Oaks and loved the people there. A time of remembrance will be held there with her friends on Wednesday, Feb. 27 at 3:30 in the atrium.
A celebration of Lois' life will be held 11 AM, March 16 at Harrisburg Christian Church, 601 Smith St, Harrisburg, where she was a member most of her adult life.
Gifts may be made in Lois' name to Friends of Buford Park and Mt Pisgah: PO Box 5266, Eugene, OR 97405 or www.bufordpark.org.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Feb. 24, 2019