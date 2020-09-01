Lois Mary Ann Long
11/2/1928 - 8/26/2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing due to age- related causes of Lois Mary Ann Long. She left us on Wednesday, August 26, at age 91.
Lois was born in Barber, Idaho, the daughter of Lawrence and Alva Cada. Her early years were spent in Klamath Falls, Oregon where she was a popular student at Klamath Falls Union High School participating in Girl's League, Service Club and Jobs Daughters. She was seen frequently in the old Ford jalopy owned by her best friend and fellow Pep Pepper Effie Vanderhoff.
It was during these times that Lois met George Long. They were married on August 7, 1949 in Klamath Falls. Lois followed George through college at OSU and OHSU, army medical school and surgical residency in Portland before George established a private practice in Eugene.
Lois was a devoted and supportive wife through it all. George, her husband of 62 years, passed in 2011. Together they raised three children, all current residents of Eugene, Richard, and his wife Sally, Judy, and her husband Tony, and Steve, and his wife Marcee. Over the years, the family grew to include grandchildren Kristin, Greg, Brian, Michael, Daniel and Ariel and most recently great-grandchildren Owen and Lucas.
Family was always a priority for Lois and she was passionate about family time together filled with laughter and good cheer. Holiday gatherings were especially important and always included festive meals and homemade pastries. Halloween doughnuts, Christmas fudge cups and Easter hams were family favorites. Alaskan cruises, time at Shangri La (the home at Black Butte Ranch) and tailgating at Beaver football games gave the family lasting memories.
Other fond remembrances include Wednesday evening socials at the Dairy Queen that included spirited jokes, "Pass the Pig" games, and early morning walks in Alton Baker Park to feed stray cats and admire the memorial tree that she and George planted.
She worked for hours on her cross-stitch projects. Every family member and numerous friends have beautiful designs she created so we all had "something to remember her." Music was an important part of her life. Her personal favorites included the music of the Big Band Era she grew up with. She was especially fond of the stylings of Tony Bennett. Lastly, we appreciated the stories about her ancestry. She was most proud of her Swedish immigrant grandparents and growing up while her father and grandfather worked in the lumber mills in Klamath Falls. And of course, we all enjoyed the antics and companionship of her pets, especially Joe the dog and most recently, Annie the cat.
Lois was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She made our lives complete and blessed all of us with her love and support.
Though she will be missed greatly, thoughts of Lois will give us lasting memories, some tears and plenty of smiles.
A graveside service for family will be held Friday, September 4th, starting at 1:00 pm at Lane Memorial Gardens in Eugene.
In lieu of flowers, those interested are encouraged to donate to the Ronald McDonald Heartfelt House. Lois donated to the development and completion of the Heartfelt House and frequently spent mornings baking cookies for guests.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy