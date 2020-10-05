1/2
Lola Elizabeth Houser
1923 - 2020
Lola Elizabeth Houser
April 19th, 1923 - June 9th, 2020
Lola Elizabeth Houser (Woods), 97, passed away June 9th, 2020 in Springfield, Oregon. She was born April 13, 1923 in Eckley, Colorado to Albert and Bitha Woods. Lola grew up in Springfield, Oregon, and in 1944, she married Frank Bahram Houser. Lola attended the Free Methodist church in Springfield Oregon. In addition to her faith, most important to Lola during her life was her family, including her 6 children, Rosa DuTell, Steve Houser, Glee-Ann Houser, Frank Houser, Wes Houser, and Lance Houser. For many years, Lola worked outside the home as a Nursing Assistant at Sacred Heart Hospital in the maternity ward. She also spent several years working at the local cannery with her sister, Anna Woods. In retirement, Lola enjoyed meeting up for coffee with friends, thrift store shopping, and reading her Bible. Lola is survived by her 6 children, 10 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
