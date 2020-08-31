1/1
Lonnie Anderson died unexpectedly on Friday, August 21, 2020, from cardiac arrest. Just a few days earlier he had celebrated his 65th birthday. He was born in Pendleton, Oregon, to Calvin and Nellie Anderson.
Lonnie's family and friends were the most important part of his life, always making himself available to anyone that might need his help or just to spend some special time with.
He loved farming and spent 45 years in the agriculture industry beginning summers during high school. It was his passion and he never grew tired of it.
He was an avid reader and had particular interest in History. He also enjoyed aviation, space, watching Grand Prix auto racing, and Oregon State Football. He was always chosen for trivia and if you had a question about anything, before Google, it was, "Just call Uncle Lonnie!"
Lonnie leaves behind a brother, Don Anderson (Beth) of Salem, sister Bonnie Warren of Eugene, eight very special nieces and nephews, and many, many dear friends.
During the past few years Lonnie also grew fond of the people involved in his care at Fresenius Dialysis Center on River Rd., Hangar Clinic in Springfield and the Oregon Neuro Sport Therapy in Junction City. He appreciated and admired their dedication helping him with his needs.
At his request, there will be no formal service. In Lonnie's memory a tree can be planted as he did for those he memorialized.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
