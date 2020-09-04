Lora "Marie" Smith
07/15/22 - 08/08/20
Lora Marie Smith gently passed in her sleep August 8 at her beloved home Churchill Estates. Lora was born July 15, 1922 to Kenneth and Enid Ryan. Her father and baby sister died when Lora was only 2 years old of tuberculous. She later welcomed Thomas Godley as a Step Parent. She attended many schools in Lane County, with her Mother and aunts as teachers. "Marie" was preceded in death by her husband Ray Smith, and Grandson Brent Kelty.
Marie worked many years as a cook and later as a custodian for the University of Oregon, and in her younger days sang with the Sweet Adeline's. She was very proud of being a mother and grandmother. She is survived by her children: son, Gary and his wife JaNahn Kelty of Springfield, daughter and son in law Carolyn and Don Cunningham of Eugene, son Rod Kelty of Eugene and son and daughter in law Steve and Connie Kelty of Aloha, Oregon. Numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and two great great grandsons.
Lora "Marie" loved traveling. She and Ray enjoyed spending time at their little "get away" at the Oregon Coast, and traveling with their Good Sam's Club, their favorite trip was to Alaska.
Marie took pride in gardening, reading, needlework, and earlier her bible study group. Marie was intent on constant learning and expanding her knowledge. She was a longtime member of the YMCA and enjoyed her water aerobics and friends. Marie was absolutely filled with joy as she celebrated her 98 Birthday recently on ZOOM with her family.
Marie, is very much missed by her children and grandchildren she undoubtedly left a mark in their lives. Private family services were held earlier.
