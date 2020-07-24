Loren "Pete" Palermo
6/27/1937 - 7/21/2020
Loren R. "Pete" Palermo passed away at home on July 21, 2020 from complications of heart disease. He leaves behind his wife of 62 years, Mary Palermo, his 3 children, Lori Palermo, Lisa Barrager and Michael Palermo, his brother, Richard Palermo, his 5 grandchildren, Cassie Carter, Caitlyn Pacheco, Joey Palermo-Silence, Bailee Foster and Isaac Barrager and his 5 great-grandchildren, Rowan, Hazel, Ira, Evelyn and Etta. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pietro "Pete" and Dorothy Palermo.
Born in Olympia, WA, Pete spent his summers playing and riding horses on the family farm in "Palermo Valley", Tumwater, WA with his brother and cousins.
His early years were spent in Eureka, CA where he made lifelong friends. He loved going back for his annual reunions, especially with the "Lincoln Legends". Pete moved with his family to Springfield, OR where he met the love of his life, Mary Montgomery at Springfield High School. Pete graduated from SHS in 1956 where he lettered in wrestling, going to state his senior year. After graduation, he attended Humboldt State College. Pete remained a huge supporter of SHS athletics and activities, volunteering with the Booster Club and the Springfield Baseball Commission and supporting kids for decades.
In 2016, Pete was inducted into the SHS Hall of Fame as an Ambassador to Kids, an honor of which he was most proud.
Pete was a 2nd generation REALTOR® and worked in the industry for over 40 years in both sales and property management until his retirement in 2019. His career allowed him the flexibility to be present for all of his kids' and grandkids' activities, for which he was grateful. Pete led by example with integrity and tenacity, always doing the right thing for his clients. His reputation and success spoke for itself. He was honored as REALTOR® of the Year in 1995 by the Springfield Board of REALTORS®. He paved the way well for the two generations behind him to follow in his footsteps.
There are many things Pete enjoyed. Wednesday-night cards at The Elks, golf, Oregon Duck football, fishing, and his many, many friends. The thing he loved most was his family. He will be missed.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the Elks Eye Clinic for Children c/o Springfield Elks Lodge 2145.
Public viewing will be July 30th from 4:00-6:00 at Springfield Memorial Gardens. Due to COVID-19, a very small, private family service will be held on Friday July 31st at 12:15. You can access the live stream at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/43746883
, and the family would love to have you join them virtually. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
