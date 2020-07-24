1/1
Loren "Pete" Palermo
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Loren's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loren "Pete" Palermo
6/27/1937 - 7/21/2020
Loren R. "Pete" Palermo passed away at home on July 21, 2020 from complications of heart disease. He leaves behind his wife of 62 years, Mary Palermo, his 3 children, Lori Palermo, Lisa Barrager and Michael Palermo, his brother, Richard Palermo, his 5 grandchildren, Cassie Carter, Caitlyn Pacheco, Joey Palermo-Silence, Bailee Foster and Isaac Barrager and his 5 great-grandchildren, Rowan, Hazel, Ira, Evelyn and Etta. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pietro "Pete" and Dorothy Palermo.
Born in Olympia, WA, Pete spent his summers playing and riding horses on the family farm in "Palermo Valley", Tumwater, WA with his brother and cousins.
His early years were spent in Eureka, CA where he made lifelong friends. He loved going back for his annual reunions, especially with the "Lincoln Legends". Pete moved with his family to Springfield, OR where he met the love of his life, Mary Montgomery at Springfield High School. Pete graduated from SHS in 1956 where he lettered in wrestling, going to state his senior year. After graduation, he attended Humboldt State College. Pete remained a huge supporter of SHS athletics and activities, volunteering with the Booster Club and the Springfield Baseball Commission and supporting kids for decades.
In 2016, Pete was inducted into the SHS Hall of Fame as an Ambassador to Kids, an honor of which he was most proud.
Pete was a 2nd generation REALTOR® and worked in the industry for over 40 years in both sales and property management until his retirement in 2019. His career allowed him the flexibility to be present for all of his kids' and grandkids' activities, for which he was grateful. Pete led by example with integrity and tenacity, always doing the right thing for his clients. His reputation and success spoke for itself. He was honored as REALTOR® of the Year in 1995 by the Springfield Board of REALTORS®. He paved the way well for the two generations behind him to follow in his footsteps.
There are many things Pete enjoyed. Wednesday-night cards at The Elks, golf, Oregon Duck football, fishing, and his many, many friends. The thing he loved most was his family. He will be missed.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the Elks Eye Clinic for Children c/o Springfield Elks Lodge 2145.
Public viewing will be July 30th from 4:00-6:00 at Springfield Memorial Gardens. Due to COVID-19, a very small, private family service will be held on Friday July 31st at 12:15. You can access the live stream at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/43746883, and the family would love to have you join them virtually. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Springfield Memorial Funeral Home. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Springfield Memorial Gardens/Springfield Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Service
12:15 PM
Springfield Memorial Gardens/Springfield Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Springfield Memorial Gardens/Springfield Memorial Funeral Home
7305 Main St
Springfield, OR 97478
(541) 746-5311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Springfield Memorial Gardens/Springfield Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 24, 2020
Will meet you again at Jesus' feet.

Love to all my Oregon family
Alice (Gracie)

Alice Owens
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved