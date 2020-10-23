1/1
Loren Parker
1948 - 2020
Loren Parker
2/21/1948 - 8/25/2020
The world has lost a good man. On August 25, 2020 Loren Parker died while undergoing cancer surgery. He was 72.
He grew up in San Joaquin Valley, CA near Le Grand in the 50's. Loren raised cattle and farmed, married Laurie Parker of Madera and they had two children, Garrett and Megan. Laurie and Loren were married for 45 years. He volunteered at local fire department before going to work for Merced County Fire, CDF and Cal Fire as a fire captain. He spent months working wild land fires, leading fire crews and protecting lives.
Fishing, hunting, packing in and black smithing were his hobbies when he wasn't working. He was a dedicated husband and father. In retirement he moved to Oregon where he enjoyed helping out in Middlefield Estate neighborhood with his wife. There he played golf on Scramble Monday's.
A very short battle with cancer resulted in his passing. His wife Laurie, son Garrett, daughter Megan, her husband Casey Keller and his sister Mary with many more family, friends and co-workers live on, enriched by his memory and love he showed them.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2020.
