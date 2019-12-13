|
|
Loren Rebert Welton
10/6/1945 - 12/8/2019
Loren Rebert Welton 74, of Veneta, passed away December 8, 2019 from complications of pneumonia.
Loren was born in Eugene, Oregon to Samuel & Iva (Staats) Welton and graduated from Elmira High School in 1963.
He was drafted in 1966 as a Combat Medic in Vietnam. After being honorably discharged from the Army, he met and married Diane Horn. They later divorced. From this union came a daughter, Lori McCoy.
Loren attended Mt. Hood Community College and earned a degree in electronics. He worked at several mills and then as a truck driver for Alaska Copper & Brass, retiring in 2005.
Loren belonged to a nondenominational faith and enjoyed reading his bible and history.
Survivors include: 2 brothers, Ronald Welton and Gary Welton, a sister, Carol Welton, his daughter, Lori McCoy (Hays), 2 granddaughters, 4 nephews, numerous grand nieces and nephews, and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents,Samuel & Iva (Staats) Welton and several aunts and uncles.
A funeral service will be December 28, 2019 at 1 pm at West Lawn Funeral Home followed by burial at Lane Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 13 to Dec. 22, 2019