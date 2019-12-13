Home

POWERED BY

Services
Westlawn Memorial Park & Funeral Home
225 S Danebo Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 342-8281
Resources
More Obituaries for Loren Welton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loren Rebert Welton


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loren Rebert Welton Obituary
Loren Rebert Welton
10/6/1945 - 12/8/2019
Loren Rebert Welton 74, of Veneta, passed away December 8, 2019 from complications of pneumonia.
Loren was born in Eugene, Oregon to Samuel & Iva (Staats) Welton and graduated from Elmira High School in 1963.
He was drafted in 1966 as a Combat Medic in Vietnam. After being honorably discharged from the Army, he met and married Diane Horn. They later divorced. From this union came a daughter, Lori McCoy.
Loren attended Mt. Hood Community College and earned a degree in electronics. He worked at several mills and then as a truck driver for Alaska Copper & Brass, retiring in 2005.
Loren belonged to a nondenominational faith and enjoyed reading his bible and history.
Survivors include: 2 brothers, Ronald Welton and Gary Welton, a sister, Carol Welton, his daughter, Lori McCoy (Hays), 2 granddaughters, 4 nephews, numerous grand nieces and nephews, and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents,Samuel & Iva (Staats) Welton and several aunts and uncles.
A funeral service will be December 28, 2019 at 1 pm at West Lawn Funeral Home followed by burial at Lane Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Lane Memorial Funeral Home. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 13 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Loren's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -