|
|
Lorena Darlene "Tiny" Ramp
7/9/1936 - 4/14/2020
Lorena Darlene "Tiny" Ramp, a longtime resident of Crow, OR passed away on April 14, 2020 at the age of 83.
Tiny was born on July 9, 1936 to Marion "Papa" Canaday and Opal Wooley. She lived nearly her entire life in the Crow area, marrying Burnell "Monte" Ramp on June 20, 1954 in Eugene, and they had almost 66 wonderful years together. She graduated from Crow High School in 1954 and was very active in school, serving on several clubs and committees, as well as participating in volleyball and softball.
Tiny was preceded in death by her parents, siblings Elaine Reynolds and Joe Canaday. She is survived by husband Monte Ramp, siblings Butch Canaday of Crow, Norman Canaday of Craig (AK), Janet Alley of Eugene, and twin sister Arlene Jeffers of Crow. She is also survived by her four sons: Steve (Sandy) of Littleton, CO; Mark (Dixie) of Redmond, OR; Randy (Shari) of Sherwood, OR; and Jeff (Kim) of Crow, as well as 11 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Tiny was a homemaker her entire life, and was a member of several local service organizations, including the Crow Grange, SHHH of Oregon, Senior meals, and the CHS Booster Club. She was a member of the Fern Ridge Christian Church and Crow Nazarene Church. Hobbies included quilting, volunteering, attending local school & sporting events, gardening, baking, and assisting her husband on mule pack trips.¬ Tiny was a longtime supporter of Crow athletics and the Oregon Ducks.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Crow High School Scholarship Fund. There will be a service at a later date when it is safe to gather and celebrate the life of Tiny.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020