Lorene "Rea" Elliott
March 4, 1962 - October 25, 2020
Lorene "Rea" Elliott died unexpectedly in Eugene River Bend Hospital on October 25th due to complications with her health condition at the age of 58. Rea is survived by her parents Gary & Dena Elliott of Monroe, partner of 22 years Gary "Dugan" Brewer, her children Mindy & Abby Schultz, 2 sisters Sharon Flory & Barbara Neelands, 1 brother Gary Elliott and 5 grandchildren Jordan, Felicity, Kody, Dyllon, and Seth along with many nieces and nephews.
She was committed to loving life in all aspects. She spent her time with her family crafting, enjoying her pets and plants. Although, she struggled with her health most of her life she never allowed it to stop her from enjoying adventures. As an avid horsewoman she spent most of her life trying to find the most exciting and dangerous ways to do so. She and Dugan found a few years back this was a pony with a pony cart.
Her bright spirit, smile and soul will be missed by many.
