Lorenzo (Lawrence) Lavagnino of Eugene, Oregon passed away on June 5, 2019 at the age of 81 of age- related causes. He was born August 7, 1937 in Sonora, California to parents Lawrence and Audria Lavagnino.
Lorenzo Lavagnino
August 7, 1937 -
June 5, 2019
Lorenzo owned several businesses, including the original Birkenstock store in Eugene. He worked in grocery and bicycle sales for many years, working at the Kiva and at bicycle shops in Eugene and Kona, Hawaii. He was a veteran of the US Air Force.
He was married to Jean Lytjen for 35 years and although their marriage ended in divorce, they remained close friends until his death.
Lorenzo is survived by his former wife and his children, Amadeo Lavagnino, of Kona, Hawaii, and Teresa Lavagnino of Portland, Oregon, as well as his sister Lavergne Cowden of Sonora, California. He was proceeded in death by his sister Lorraine Stearn of Sonora.
A private celebration of life will be held at a residence at the end of June.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 16, 2019