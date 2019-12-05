|
|
Loretta Bollig
January 12, 1934 - November 21, 2019
Loretta Mae Bollig died peacefully Thursday, November 21st, 2019. Born January 12th, 1934 in Spokane, WA to Sherman and Alice Coe, she married John Bollig in 1955 raising four children. Loretta was preceded in death by John in 2018.
Loretta was a home maker who also worked outside the home. She is survived by her children; Susan Hallidey of Eugene, John Bollig Jr. of West Linn, Joe Bollig of North Bend, and Jim Bollig of Dixon, California, several grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Loretta is remembered for her creativity, collectables, and her hospitality. She most recently attended Chapel of Praise in Eugene, Oregon where she enjoyed the friendship and kindness of many. Her celebration of life will be held Saturday, December 14th, at Chapel of Praise, 4020 Marshall Ave, Eugene, OR 97402, at 11:00 am.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019