Loretta Gertrude (Weixelman) Picolet was born August 19th, 1925 in Flush, Kansas to Gertrude (Bechtel) Weixelman and Henry F. Weixelman. She passed away 4/29/2019.
Loretta Gertrude Picolet
1925 - 2019
She was raised in Flush, Emmett and Manhattan Kansas. Loretta worked as a waitress and cook at Kansas State University. On November 17th, 1947, she married the love of her life, William E. Picolet.
They shared 70 years of Marriage. Bill and Loretta farmed for 8 years in Kansas. In 1953 they adopted 2 siblings, Charles and Mary. In 1955 they moved to Eugene. Loretta was a homemaker and bookkeeper for Bill's landscaping business.
Loretta opened her home for several relatives whom she cared for as well as 3 foster children.
She was an active member in St. Alice Catholic Church. She was in the Alter Society., a Eucharistic Minister and volunteered for the "food program" to feed the under served.
She also enjoyed entertaining family and friends.
Loretta is survived by 2 children, Charles Picolet(Barbara) and Mary White. She has 6 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 19, 2019