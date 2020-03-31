Home

Loretta Lawson


1944 - 2020
Loretta Lawson Obituary
Loretta Lawson
March 8, 1944 - March 28, 2020
Loretta Maybell "May" Lawson, born March 8, 1944 passed away peacefully at home on March 28, 2020. She will be put to rest at Alford Cemetery. She was born in Toledo, OR to Charles Slocum and Loretta Travis. She graduated from Harrisburg High School in 1962 and married her husband, Dwayne Lawson in Junction City OR in June of 1962.
She is preceded in death by a daughter Joyce and multiple brothers and sisters. She is survived in death by her husband Dwayne in Monroe, OR; a daughter Teresa Hulse in Madera, Ca; a daughter Judy Koroush in Harrisburg, OR; and a son Michael Lawson Sr. in Kila, MT. She is also survived by several sisters and their families, 7 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren.
She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, crafts, hunting, fishing, gardening, traveling and cooking.
Arrangements by Murphy-Musgrove Funeral Home in Junction City.

Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020
